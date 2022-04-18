Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADYYF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,186.67.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,789.00 on Monday. Adyen has a one year low of $1,509.20 and a one year high of $3,300.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,963.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,404.81.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

