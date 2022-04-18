Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.60 ($6.09) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

