Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 764,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,790,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.04. The company had a trading volume of 255,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,917. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.