Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

AFMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Affimed by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 283,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

