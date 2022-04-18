AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO opened at $141.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.06. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

