ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

AGESY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.67) to €44.50 ($48.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

