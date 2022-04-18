Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 26,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

AGEN opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $601.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Agenus by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agenus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

