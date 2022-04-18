Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 26,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
AGEN opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $601.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Agenus by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agenus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
