AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “
AgileThought stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AgileThought has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.
AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
