AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AgileThought stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AgileThought has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIL. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AgileThought by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

