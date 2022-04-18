Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $4.11 on Monday. Aimia has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

