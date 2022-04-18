Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APD. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $246.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.93 and its 200-day moving average is $273.46. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

