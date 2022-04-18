AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

