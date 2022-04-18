Akanda Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AKAN) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 25th

Akanda’s (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 25th. Akanda had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Akanda’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ AKAN opened at $9.87 on Monday. Akanda has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00.
Akanda Company Profile
