Albany International (AIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Albany International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.800-$3.300 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIN stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Albany International by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

