Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $2.17. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 61.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $210.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.20. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $146.52 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

