Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) CAO Robert Bruce Larson Sells 19,087 Shares

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $33.00. 90,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 70,292 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

