Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY22 guidance at $8.26-8.46 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $196.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

