Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE stock opened at $196.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.