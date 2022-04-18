Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will report $31.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.41 billion to $32.04 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $28.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $131.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.62 billion to $132.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $141.35 billion to $149.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $95.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.