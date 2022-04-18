Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Up 33.7% in March

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $845.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $738.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.95.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

