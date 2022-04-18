Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Kevin B. Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.44. 27,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,554. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.