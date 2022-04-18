Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after buying an additional 654,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after buying an additional 159,872 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.