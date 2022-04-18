Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $166,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

