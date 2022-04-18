Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) & WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Head to Head Survey

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WidePoint and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 2 3 0 2.33

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than WidePoint.

Volatility & Risk

WidePoint has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint 0.39% 0.81% 0.45% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 8.94% 10.91% 6.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WidePoint and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.34 $340,000.00 $0.04 85.52 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.80 $134.44 million $1.01 21.89

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WidePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats WidePoint on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WidePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

