Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $47.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.22 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after buying an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after buying an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

