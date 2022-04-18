Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $47.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.
ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.
Shares of ALLY opened at $41.22 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after buying an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after buying an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
