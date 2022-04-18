Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $50.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.
NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ally Financial by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,235,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial (Get Rating)
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
