Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $50.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ally Financial by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,235,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.