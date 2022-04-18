Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 241,196 shares of company stock worth $3,149,651. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTG opened at $11.75 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $380.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

