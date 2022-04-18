AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.31.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

AltaGas stock opened at C$30.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.12 and a 52-week high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.75.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9793497 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.90%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

