Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Shares of ALMFF opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Altium has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altium from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

