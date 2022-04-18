Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $54.98 on Monday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

