Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director C James Prieur bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

