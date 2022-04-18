Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Amcor by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amcor by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

