América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMX. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $22.29 on Monday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in América Móvil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,444,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

