American Campus Communities (ACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after purchasing an additional 592,054 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.