American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

