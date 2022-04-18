American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 594,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CL King cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.31.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $49,962.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

