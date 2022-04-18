American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, ensuring a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in infrastructure upgrade. The utility aims to cut 60% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. AWR continues to add shareholder value via regular dividend hikes. However, shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. AWR depends on California for a significant chunk of its earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. The utility’s liquidity may be adversely affected by changes in water supply costs. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties and aging pipelines heightens the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

Get American States Water alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE AWR traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $31,828,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $14,999,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,141,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American States Water (AWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.