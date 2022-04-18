American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.72. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.66. 2,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

