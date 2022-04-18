Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $5.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $290.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after purchasing an additional 189,299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

