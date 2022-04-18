AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $127.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMETEK by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AMETEK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.