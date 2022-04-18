Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.78.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

