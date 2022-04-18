Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Amplitude has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $87.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

