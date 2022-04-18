Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $797.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $9.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.11 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.