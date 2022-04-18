Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. 694,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,702. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.