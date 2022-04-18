Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
