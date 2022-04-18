Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $422.27 Million

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to post sales of $422.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.10 million and the highest is $435.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $426.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE:CMP opened at $65.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

