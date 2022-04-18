Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will announce $170.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.05 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $151.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $704.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.70 million to $736.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $699.68 million, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $733.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.