Analysts Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) will post $7.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.81 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $6.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $28.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.99 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.37 billion to $31.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

NYSE:LLY opened at $301.86 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

