Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $69.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

