Analysts Anticipate Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.82. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
