Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

HAS opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

