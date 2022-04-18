Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $858.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.10.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $246.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.02. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $198.00 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

